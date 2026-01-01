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Kinoafisha TV Shows Obi-Wan Kenobi Awards

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
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