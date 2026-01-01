Archive 81 (Soundtrack From the Netflix Series) 33 tracks. Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|Archive 81 – Titles
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|0:35
|2
|The Visser Ritual
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:25
|3
|Tape Cleaning
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:04
|4
|Losing Track of Time
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:05
|5
|Jess Opens Up
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:39
|6
|Journey To the Compound
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:25
|7
|Seizure
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:03
|8
|Ghost Story / Cracking the Code
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|4:39
|9
|Otherside
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:43
|10
|Mold
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:13
|11
|Someone In There
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:56
|12
|Séance
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:01
|13
|Cameras
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:55
|14
|The Greenstone Totem
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:14
|15
|Dan's Theme
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:47
|16
|I'm a Spirit Receiver
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:02
|17
|Church Seizure / The Compound
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:17
|18
|The Cult of Kaelego
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:35
|19
|A Connection Through Time
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:38
|20
|Tamara's Opera
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:40
|21
|Dan's First Lucid Dream
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:40
|22
|I Need To Find Her
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:41
|23
|Pep Talk
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:12
|24
|1994
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:13
|25
|Going Rogue
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:05
|26
|Fucking Smothering Me
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:27
|27
|The Basement of Visser
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|4:44
|28
|The Ritual Space Recreated
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:11
|29
|Song of the Otherworld
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:15
|30
|Masks
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|5:09
|31
|What Are You Playing?
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|3:37
|32
|Stay Out
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|2:22
|33
|Archive 81 - Credits
|Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
|1:34
Listen to songs from "Archive 81" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Archive 81" in different languages are free for listening online.
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