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Kinoafisha TV Shows Archive 81 Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Archive 81"

Music from "Archive 81" All info
Archive 81 (Soundtrack From the Netflix Series)
Archive 81 (Soundtrack From the Netflix Series) 33 tracks. Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
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Title Artist Time
1 Archive 81 – Titles Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 0:35
2 The Visser Ritual Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:25
3 Tape Cleaning Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:04
4 Losing Track of Time Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:05
5 Jess Opens Up Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:39
6 Journey To the Compound Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:25
7 Seizure Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:03
8 Ghost Story / Cracking the Code Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 4:39
9 Otherside Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:43
10 Mold Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:13
11 Someone In There Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:56
12 Séance Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:01
13 Cameras Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:55
14 The Greenstone Totem Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:14
15 Dan's Theme Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:47
16 I'm a Spirit Receiver Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:02
17 Church Seizure / The Compound Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:17
18 The Cult of Kaelego Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:35
19 A Connection Through Time Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:38
20 Tamara's Opera Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:40
21 Dan's First Lucid Dream Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:40
22 I Need To Find Her Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:41
23 Pep Talk Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:12
24 1994 Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:13
25 Going Rogue Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:05
26 Fucking Smothering Me Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:27
27 The Basement of Visser Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 4:44
28 The Ritual Space Recreated Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:11
29 Song of the Otherworld Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:15
30 Masks Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 5:09
31 What Are You Playing? Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:37
32 Stay Out Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:22
33 Archive 81 - Credits Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:34
Listen to songs from "Archive 81" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Archive 81" in different languages are free for listening online.
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Clayface
Clayface
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
Cerita Lila
Cerita Lila
2026, Indonesia, Horror
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