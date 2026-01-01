Archive 81 (Soundtrack From the Netflix Series) 33 tracks. Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Archive 81 – Titles Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 0:35 2 The Visser Ritual Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:25 3 Tape Cleaning Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:04 4 Losing Track of Time Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:05 5 Jess Opens Up Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:39 6 Journey To the Compound Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:25 7 Seizure Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:03 8 Ghost Story / Cracking the Code Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 4:39 9 Otherside Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:43 10 Mold Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:13 11 Someone In There Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:56 12 Séance Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:01 13 Cameras Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:55 14 The Greenstone Totem Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:14 15 Dan's Theme Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:47 16 I'm a Spirit Receiver Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:02 17 Church Seizure / The Compound Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:17 18 The Cult of Kaelego Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:35 19 A Connection Through Time Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:38 20 Tamara's Opera Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:40 21 Dan's First Lucid Dream Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:40 22 I Need To Find Her Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:41 23 Pep Talk Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:12 24 1994 Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:13 25 Going Rogue Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:05 26 Fucking Smothering Me Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:27 27 The Basement of Visser Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 4:44 28 The Ritual Space Recreated Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:11 29 Song of the Otherworld Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:15 30 Masks Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 5:09 31 What Are You Playing? Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 3:37 32 Stay Out Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 2:22 33 Archive 81 - Credits Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury 1:34

Listen to songs from "Archive 81" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Archive 81" in different languages are free for listening online.