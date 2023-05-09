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In Tandem 2016 - 2023, season 7
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
In Tandem
Seasons
Season 7
Tandem
Season premiere
9 May 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.7
Rate
14
votes
6.8
IMDb
In Tandem List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Don't Play with Fire
Season 7
Episode 1
9 May 2023
When the Knives Are Out
Season 7
Episode 2
9 May 2023
Promised Land
Season 7
Episode 3
16 May 2023
Citius altius fortius
Season 7
Episode 4
16 May 2023
The Stranger
Season 7
Episode 5
23 May 2023
Sacrificed
Season 7
Episode 6
23 May 2023
Vendetta
Season 7
Episode 7
30 May 2023
Gone Fishing
Season 7
Episode 8
30 May 2023
Verdict 1
Season 7
Episode 9
6 June 2023
Verdict 2
Season 7
Episode 10
6 June 2023
Tous les chemins mènent à Jacques
Season 7
Episode 11
13 June 2023
Inkil Chumpi
Season 7
Episode 12
13 June 2023
TV series release schedule
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