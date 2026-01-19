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Limitchicy 2023 - 2026, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Limitchicy
Seasons
Season 2
Лимитчицы
16+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
19 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 56 minutes
Series rating
6.3
Rate
23
votes
6
IMDb
Limitchicy List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 2
Episode 1
19 January 2026
Серия 2
Season 2
Episode 2
19 January 2026
Серия 3
Season 2
Episode 3
20 January 2026
Серия 4
Season 2
Episode 4
20 January 2026
Серия 5
Season 2
Episode 5
21 January 2026
Серия 6
Season 2
Episode 6
21 January 2026
Серия 7
Season 2
Episode 7
22 January 2026
Серия 8
Season 2
Episode 8
22 January 2026
TV series release schedule
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