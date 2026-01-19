Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Limitchicy 2023 - 2026, season 2

Limitchicy season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Limitchicy Seasons Season 2
Лимитчицы 16+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 19 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 56 minutes

Series rating

6.3
Rate 23 votes
6 IMDb

Limitchicy List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 2 Episode 1
19 January 2026
Серия 2
Season 2 Episode 2
19 January 2026
Серия 3
Season 2 Episode 3
20 January 2026
Серия 4
Season 2 Episode 4
20 January 2026
Серия 5
Season 2 Episode 5
21 January 2026
Серия 6
Season 2 Episode 6
21 January 2026
Серия 7
Season 2 Episode 7
22 January 2026
Серия 8
Season 2 Episode 8
22 January 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more