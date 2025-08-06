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The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder 2022, season 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Seasons Season 3
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 6 August 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 9
Runtime 3 hours 18 minutes

Series rating

3.1
Rate 12 votes
3.3 IMDb

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Proud Family-Verse, Part I
Season 3 Episode 1
6 August 2025
Proud Family-Verse, Part II
Season 3 Episode 2
6 August 2025
The Shade of it all
Season 3 Episode 3
6 August 2025
O Mother, Where Art Thou?
Season 3 Episode 4
6 August 2025
Game Changer
Season 3 Episode 5
6 August 2025
Forward to the Past
Season 3 Episode 6
6 August 2025
Will the Real Young Toddler Please Stand Up?
Season 3 Episode 7
6 August 2025
Wiz Kid
Season 3 Episode 8
6 August 2025
Wild, Lost, and Free, Part I
Season 3 Episode 9
6 August 2025
TV series release schedule
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