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Power Book IV: Force 2022 - 2026, season 3

Power Book IV: Force season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Power Book IV: Force Seasons Season 3
Power Book IV: Force 18+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 7 November 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
8.1 IMDb

Power Book IV: Force List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Do or Die
Season 3 Episode 1
7 November 2025
A Seat at the Table
Season 3 Episode 2
14 November 2025
There's Always a Price to Pay
Season 3 Episode 3
21 November 2025
Time To See The King
Season 3 Episode 4
28 November 2025
The Last Dance
Season 3 Episode 5
5 December 2025
Asset Forfeiture
Season 3 Episode 6
12 December 2025
Lines in the Sand
Season 3 Episode 7
19 December 2025
Build Back Better
Season 3 Episode 8
26 December 2025
War Requiem
Season 3 Episode 9
2 January 2026
Beginning of the End
Season 3 Episode 10
16 January 2026
TV series release schedule
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