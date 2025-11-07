Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Power Book IV: Force 2022 - 2026, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Power Book IV: Force
Seasons
Season 3
Power Book IV: Force
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
7 November 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.0
Rate
14
votes
8.1
IMDb
Power Book IV: Force List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Do or Die
Season 3
Episode 1
7 November 2025
A Seat at the Table
Season 3
Episode 2
14 November 2025
There's Always a Price to Pay
Season 3
Episode 3
21 November 2025
Time To See The King
Season 3
Episode 4
28 November 2025
The Last Dance
Season 3
Episode 5
5 December 2025
Asset Forfeiture
Season 3
Episode 6
12 December 2025
Lines in the Sand
Season 3
Episode 7
19 December 2025
Build Back Better
Season 3
Episode 8
26 December 2025
War Requiem
Season 3
Episode 9
2 January 2026
Beginning of the End
Season 3
Episode 10
16 January 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree