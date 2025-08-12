Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Alien: Earth 2025, season 2
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Q&A
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Alien: Earth
Seasons
Season 2
Alien: Earth
Series rating
7.5
Rate
25
votes
7.1
IMDb
Alien: Earth List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree