Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Inventing Anna Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Inventing Anna

  • New York, USA
  • New York City, New York, USA
  • Marrakech, Morocco
  • Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
  • Chateau Marmont - 8221 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Whitney Museum of American Art - 945 Madison Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • Storm King Art Center, Mountainville, New York, USA
  • Central Park, New York City, New York, USA
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA
  • Los Angeles, California, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

The Anna Delvey Foundation
Church Missions House, 281 Park Avenue, New York, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prison
Rikers Island, East River, New York City, New York, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doubling for Miami scenes
Passages Malibu, Malibu, California, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Studio
LA Castle Studios, Burbank, California, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱

Filming Dates

  • 7 October 2019
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more