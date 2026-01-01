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Kinoafisha
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Inventing Anna
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Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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