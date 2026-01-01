Pam & Tommy (Original Series Soundtrack) 31 tracks. Matthew Margeson, Isaac Carpenter Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Reasons For Revenge Matthew Margeson 2:14 2 Rand Matthew Margeson 0:44 3 Stealing the Safe Matthew Margeson 3:59 4 Pam and Tommy Wake Up Matthew Margeson 1:56 5 Rand Inspired Matthew Margeson 0:49 6 Pam Going To Work Matthew Margeson 1:07 7 Hollywood Breakdown Isaac Carpenter 0:41 8 Depressing TV Matthew Margeson 0:55 9 Peace Then Panic Matthew Margeson 2:02 10 To Purchase, Send Check Or Money Order Matthew Margeson 1:44 11 Bikers Matthew Margeson 2:44 12 Pam Searches Web Matthew Margeson 1:28 13 American Sex Story Isaac Carpenter 1:21 14 Studio B Matthew Margeson 4:21 15 Lawyer Conference Matthew Margeson 1:54 16 The Internet Matthew Margeson 1:49 17 Fragile Pam Matthew Margeson 1:49 18 I’m Done Matthew Margeson 2:40 19 Pam On Leno Matthew Margeson 2:15 20 Dangerously Paying Debts Matthew Margeson 2:01 21 Erica’s Mad At Rand Matthew Margeson 0:55 22 Barbed Wire Matthew Margeson 1:29 23 Tower Records Matthew Margeson 0:50 24 Going Viral Matthew Margeson 1:40 25 It’s Streaming Matthew Margeson 3:31 26 Rand Sees a Psychic Matthew Margeson 1:27 27 A Hard Time Letting Go Matthew Margeson 0:58 28 Tommy Spinning Out Matthew Margeson 2:09 29 Making Amends Matthew Margeson 1:58 30 Get Outta My Face (feat. Sebastian Stan) Isaac Carpenter / Isaac Carpenter, Robert Siegel 1:03 31 She Says Yeah Yeah (feat. Storm Di Scozia) Isaac Carpenter 1:32

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