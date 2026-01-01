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Kinoafisha TV Shows Pam & Tommy Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Pam & Tommy"

Music from "Pam & Tommy" All info
Pam & Tommy (Original Series Soundtrack)
Pam & Tommy (Original Series Soundtrack) 31 tracks. Matthew Margeson, Isaac Carpenter
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Title Artist Time
1 Reasons For Revenge Matthew Margeson 2:14
2 Rand Matthew Margeson 0:44
3 Stealing the Safe Matthew Margeson 3:59
4 Pam and Tommy Wake Up Matthew Margeson 1:56
5 Rand Inspired Matthew Margeson 0:49
6 Pam Going To Work Matthew Margeson 1:07
7 Hollywood Breakdown Isaac Carpenter 0:41
8 Depressing TV Matthew Margeson 0:55
9 Peace Then Panic Matthew Margeson 2:02
10 To Purchase, Send Check Or Money Order Matthew Margeson 1:44
11 Bikers Matthew Margeson 2:44
12 Pam Searches Web Matthew Margeson 1:28
13 American Sex Story Isaac Carpenter 1:21
14 Studio B Matthew Margeson 4:21
15 Lawyer Conference Matthew Margeson 1:54
16 The Internet Matthew Margeson 1:49
17 Fragile Pam Matthew Margeson 1:49
18 I’m Done Matthew Margeson 2:40
19 Pam On Leno Matthew Margeson 2:15
20 Dangerously Paying Debts Matthew Margeson 2:01
21 Erica’s Mad At Rand Matthew Margeson 0:55
22 Barbed Wire Matthew Margeson 1:29
23 Tower Records Matthew Margeson 0:50
24 Going Viral Matthew Margeson 1:40
25 It’s Streaming Matthew Margeson 3:31
26 Rand Sees a Psychic Matthew Margeson 1:27
27 A Hard Time Letting Go Matthew Margeson 0:58
28 Tommy Spinning Out Matthew Margeson 2:09
29 Making Amends Matthew Margeson 1:58
30 Get Outta My Face (feat. Sebastian Stan) Isaac Carpenter / Isaac Carpenter, Robert Siegel 1:03
31 She Says Yeah Yeah (feat. Storm Di Scozia) Isaac Carpenter 1:32
Listen to songs from "Pam & Tommy" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Pam & Tommy" in different languages are free for listening online.
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