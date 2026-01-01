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Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Here for the Hookup
Nominee
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