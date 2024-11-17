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Dune: Prophecy 2024, season 1

Dune: Prophecy season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dune: Prophecy Seasons Season 1
Dune: Prophecy 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 17 November 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 42 minutes

Series rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb

Dune: Prophecy List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Hidden Hand
Season 1 Episode 1
17 November 2024
Two Wolves
Season 1 Episode 2
24 November 2024
Sisterhood Above All
Season 1 Episode 3
1 December 2024
Twice Born
Season 1 Episode 4
8 December 2024
In Blood, Truth
Season 1 Episode 5
15 December 2024
The High-Handed Enemy
Season 1 Episode 6
22 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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