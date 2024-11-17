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Dune: Prophecy 2024, season 1
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Dune: Prophecy
Seasons
Season 1
Dune: Prophecy
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
17 November 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 42 minutes
Series rating
8.0
Rate
14
votes
7.3
IMDb
Dune: Prophecy List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Hidden Hand
Season 1
Episode 1
17 November 2024
Two Wolves
Season 1
Episode 2
24 November 2024
Sisterhood Above All
Season 1
Episode 3
1 December 2024
Twice Born
Season 1
Episode 4
8 December 2024
In Blood, Truth
Season 1
Episode 5
15 December 2024
The High-Handed Enemy
Season 1
Episode 6
22 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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