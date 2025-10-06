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The Artful Detective season 19 watch online

The Artful Detective season 19 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Artful Detective Seasons Season 19
Murdoch Mysteries 12+
Original title Season 19
Title Сезон 19
Season premiere 6 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 21
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb

"The Artful Detective" season 19 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
The Boys Are Back in Town
Season 19 Episode 1
6 October 2025
Diamonds in the Sand
Season 19 Episode 2
13 October 2025
Toronto's Smartest Man
Season 19 Episode 3
20 October 2025
Unearthing the Past
Season 19 Episode 4
27 October 2025
The Borden Ultimatum
Season 19 Episode 5
3 November 2025
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
Season 19 Episode 6
10 November 2025
Murder, She Wrote
Season 19 Episode 7
17 November 2025
Fashion Crimes
Season 19 Episode 8
24 November 2025
Sugar Plum Murdoch
Season 19 Episode 9
1 December 2025
Devil in the Saddle
Season 19 Episode 10
5 January 2026
Strangers on Paper
Season 19 Episode 11
12 January 2026
Tow Tags
Season 19 Episode 12
19 January 2026
Murdoch in Hogtown
Season 19 Episode 13
26 January 2026
Game, Set, Murdoch
Season 19 Episode 14
2 February 2026
The Fall of the House of Newsome
Season 19 Episode 15
23 February 2026
The Panic in High Park
Season 19 Episode 16
2 March 2026
The Hunting Lodge
Season 19 Episode 17
16 March 2026
Another Brick in the Wall
Season 19 Episode 18
23 March 2026
The Face of Evil
Season 19 Episode 19
30 March 2026
Fire in the Sky
Season 19 Episode 20
6 April 2026
Hell of a Woman
Season 19 Episode 21
13 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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