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Kinoafisha TV Shows Secrets of Sulphur Springs Seasons Season 1 Episode 7

Secrets of Sulphur Springs 2021 episode 7 season 1

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"Secrets of Sulphur Springs" season 1 all episodes
Once Upon a Time
Season 1 / Episode 1 15 January 2021
Somewhere in Time
Season 1 / Episode 2 15 January 2021
Straight Outta Time
Season 1 / Episode 3 15 January 2021
Time to Face the Music
Season 1 / Episode 4 22 January 2021
Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Time
Season 1 / Episode 5 29 January 2021
Time Warped
Season 1 / Episode 6 5 February 2021
Long Time Gone
Season 1 / Episode 7 12 February 2021
If I Could Turn Back Time
Season 1 / Episode 8 19 February 2021
As Time Goes by
Season 1 / Episode 9 26 February 2021
No Time Like the Present
Season 1 / Episode 10 5 March 2021
Time After Time
Season 1 / Episode 11 12 March 2021
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Тайны Салфер-Спрингс» Харпер смогла убедить Джесс рассказать правду. Она призналась, что была в лагере вместе с Саванной в день, когда девушка пропала. Гриффин хочет, чтобы Харпер вернулась в «Тремонт» и помогла Саванне.

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