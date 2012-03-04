Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Breakout Kings 2011 - 2012, season 2

Breakout Kings season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Breakout Kings Seasons Season 2
Breakout Kings
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 4 March 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Breakout Kings" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
An Unjust Death
Season 2 Episode 1
4 March 2012
Round Two
Season 2 Episode 2
11 March 2012
Double Down
Season 2 Episode 3
18 March 2012
Cruz Control
Season 2 Episode 4
25 March 2012
Self Help
Season 2 Episode 5
1 April 2012
I Smell Emmy
Season 2 Episode 6
8 April 2012
Ain't Love (50) Grand
Season 2 Episode 7
15 April 2012
SEALd Fate
Season 2 Episode 8
22 April 2012
Freakshow
Season 2 Episode 9
29 April 2012
Served Cold
Season 2 Episode 10
29 April 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more