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Breakout Kings 2011 - 2012, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Breakout Kings
Seasons
Season 2
Breakout Kings
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
4 March 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Breakout Kings" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
An Unjust Death
Season 2
Episode 1
4 March 2012
Round Two
Season 2
Episode 2
11 March 2012
Double Down
Season 2
Episode 3
18 March 2012
Cruz Control
Season 2
Episode 4
25 March 2012
Self Help
Season 2
Episode 5
1 April 2012
I Smell Emmy
Season 2
Episode 6
8 April 2012
Ain't Love (50) Grand
Season 2
Episode 7
15 April 2012
SEALd Fate
Season 2
Episode 8
22 April 2012
Freakshow
Season 2
Episode 9
29 April 2012
Served Cold
Season 2
Episode 10
29 April 2012
TV series release schedule
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