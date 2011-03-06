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Breakout Kings 2011 - 2012 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Breakout Kings
Seasons
Season 1
Breakout Kings
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 March 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Breakout Kings" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
6 March 2011
Collected
Season 1
Episode 2
13 March 2011
The Bag Man
Season 1
Episode 3
20 March 2011
Out of the Mouths of Babes
Season 1
Episode 4
27 March 2011
Queen of Hearts
Season 1
Episode 5
3 April 2011
Like Father, Like Son
Season 1
Episode 6
10 April 2011
Fun with Chemistry
Season 1
Episode 7
17 April 2011
Steaks
Season 1
Episode 8
24 April 2011
One for the Money
Season 1
Episode 9
1 May 2011
Paid in Full
Season 1
Episode 10
8 May 2011
Off the Beaten Path
Season 1
Episode 11
15 May 2011
There Are Rules
Season 1
Episode 12
22 May 2011
Where in the World is Carmen Vega
Season 1
Episode 13
30 May 2011
TV series release schedule
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