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Breakout Kings 2011 - 2012 season 1

Breakout Kings season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Breakout Kings Seasons Season 1
Breakout Kings
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 March 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Breakout Kings" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
6 March 2011
Collected
Season 1 Episode 2
13 March 2011
The Bag Man
Season 1 Episode 3
20 March 2011
Out of the Mouths of Babes
Season 1 Episode 4
27 March 2011
Queen of Hearts
Season 1 Episode 5
3 April 2011
Like Father, Like Son
Season 1 Episode 6
10 April 2011
Fun with Chemistry
Season 1 Episode 7
17 April 2011
Steaks
Season 1 Episode 8
24 April 2011
One for the Money
Season 1 Episode 9
1 May 2011
Paid in Full
Season 1 Episode 10
8 May 2011
Off the Beaten Path
Season 1 Episode 11
15 May 2011
There Are Rules
Season 1 Episode 12
22 May 2011
Where in the World is Carmen Vega
Season 1 Episode 13
30 May 2011
TV series release schedule
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