Breakout Kings All seasons
Breakout Kings
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
A&E
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Breakout Kings"
Season 1
13 episodes
6 March 2011 - 30 May 2011
Season 2
10 episodes
4 March 2012 - 29 April 2012
