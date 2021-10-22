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Kinoafisha TV Shows More than Blue: The Series Seasons Season 1 Episode 7

More than Blue: The Series 2021 episode 7 season 1

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The Diary
Season 1 / Episode 1 22 October 2021
Those Left Behind
Season 1 / Episode 2 22 October 2021
K&Cream
Season 1 / Episode 3 22 October 2021
Forever
Season 1 / Episode 4 22 October 2021
For Your Happiness
Season 1 / Episode 5 22 October 2021
Stranded Relationships
Season 1 / Episode 6 22 October 2021
Variation
Season 1 / Episode 7 22 October 2021
Cream&K
Season 1 / Episode 8 22 October 2021
Disorientation
Season 1 / Episode 9 22 October 2021
The Other Side of the Shore
Season 1 / Episode 10 22 October 2021
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Печальная история» Кей оставляет свою работу. Крим занимается подготовкой к свадебному торжеству. Крим обнаруживает некоторую вещь из их общего прошлого. В связи с этим девушка погружается в ностальгию.

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