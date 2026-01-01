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Kinoafisha TV Shows Shrinking Awards

"Shrinking" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Writer, Comedy
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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