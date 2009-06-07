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Army Wives 2007 - 2013 season 3

Army Wives season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Army Wives Seasons Season 3
Army Wives 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 7 June 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 18
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb

"Army Wives" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Best Laid Plans
Season 3 Episode 1
7 June 2009
About Face
Season 3 Episode 2
14 June 2009
Moving Out
Season 3 Episode 3
21 June 2009
Incoming
Season 3 Episode 4
28 June 2009
Disengagement
Season 3 Episode 5
5 July 2009
Family Readiness
Season 3 Episode 6
12 July 2009
Onward Christian Soldier
Season 3 Episode 7
19 July 2009
Post and Prejudice
Season 3 Episode 8
26 July 2009
Coming Home
Season 3 Episode 9
2 August 2009
M.I.A.
Season 3 Episode 10
9 August 2009
Operation: Tango
Season 3 Episode 11
16 August 2009
First Response
Season 3 Episode 12
23 August 2009
Duty to Inform
Season 3 Episode 13
30 August 2009
Need to Know Basis
Season 3 Episode 14
13 September 2009
As Time Goes By...
Season 3 Episode 15
20 September 2009
Shrapnel and Alibis
Season 3 Episode 16
27 September 2009
Fire in the Hole
Season 3 Episode 17
4 October 2009
Fields of Fire
Season 3 Episode 18
11 October 2009
TV series release schedule
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