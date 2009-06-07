Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Army Wives 2007 - 2013 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Army Wives
Seasons
Season 3
Army Wives
16+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
7 June 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
18 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
13
votes
7.5
IMDb
"Army Wives" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Best Laid Plans
Season 3
Episode 1
7 June 2009
About Face
Season 3
Episode 2
14 June 2009
Moving Out
Season 3
Episode 3
21 June 2009
Incoming
Season 3
Episode 4
28 June 2009
Disengagement
Season 3
Episode 5
5 July 2009
Family Readiness
Season 3
Episode 6
12 July 2009
Onward Christian Soldier
Season 3
Episode 7
19 July 2009
Post and Prejudice
Season 3
Episode 8
26 July 2009
Coming Home
Season 3
Episode 9
2 August 2009
M.I.A.
Season 3
Episode 10
9 August 2009
Operation: Tango
Season 3
Episode 11
16 August 2009
First Response
Season 3
Episode 12
23 August 2009
Duty to Inform
Season 3
Episode 13
30 August 2009
Need to Know Basis
Season 3
Episode 14
13 September 2009
As Time Goes By...
Season 3
Episode 15
20 September 2009
Shrapnel and Alibis
Season 3
Episode 16
27 September 2009
Fire in the Hole
Season 3
Episode 17
4 October 2009
Fields of Fire
Season 3
Episode 18
11 October 2009
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree