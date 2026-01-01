Invasion Main Title (From "Invasion" Soundtrack) - Single 1 track. Max Richter Listen You're Full of Stars (From "Invasion" Soundtrack) - Single 1 track. Max Richter Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Invasion Main Title (From "Invasion" Soundtrack) Max Richter 1:16

Listen to songs from "Invasion" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Invasion" in different languages are free for listening online.