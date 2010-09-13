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90210 2008 - 2013 season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
90210
Seasons
Season 3
90210
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
13 September 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
20
votes
6.2
IMDb
"90210" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Senior Year, Baby
Season 3
Episode 1
13 September 2010
Age of Inheritance
Season 3
Episode 2
20 September 2010
2021 Vision
Season 3
Episode 3
27 September 2010
The Bachelors
Season 3
Episode 4
4 October 2010
Catch Me If You Cannon
Season 3
Episode 5
11 October 2010
How Much is That Liam in the Window
Season 3
Episode 6
25 October 2010
I See London, I See France...
Season 3
Episode 7
1 November 2010
Mother Dearest
Season 3
Episode 8
8 November 2010
They're Playing Her Song
Season 3
Episode 9
15 November 2010
Best Lei'd Plans
Season 3
Episode 10
29 November 2010
Holiday Madness
Season 3
Episode 11
6 December 2010
Liars
Season 3
Episode 12
24 January 2011
It's Getting Hot in Here
Season 3
Episode 13
31 January 2011
All About a Boy
Season 3
Episode 14
7 February 2011
Revenge with the Nerd
Season 3
Episode 15
14 February 2011
It's High Time
Season 3
Episode 16
21 February 2011
Blue Naomi
Season 3
Episode 17
28 February 2011
The Enchanted Donkey
Season 3
Episode 18
18 April 2011
Nerdy Little Secrets
Season 3
Episode 19
25 April 2011
Women on the Verge
Season 3
Episode 20
2 May 2011
The Prom Before the Storm
Season 3
Episode 21
9 May 2011
To the Future!
Season 3
Episode 22
16 May 2011
TV series release schedule
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