TV Shows
90210
Seasons
90210 All seasons
90210
Production year
2008
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
7.8
6.2
IMDb
All seasons of "90210"
Season 1
24 episodes
2 September 2008 - 19 May 2009
Season 2
22 episodes
8 September 2009 - 18 May 2010
Season 3
22 episodes
13 September 2010 - 16 May 2011
Season 4
24 episodes
13 September 2011 - 15 May 2012
Season 5
22 episodes
8 October 2012 - 13 May 2013
