Moon Knight Quotes

Moon Knight quotes

Steven Grant I have a sleeping disorder. I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.
Arthur Harrow The voices in your head... there's chaos in you. Embrace the chaos.
Steven Grant [on the phone] Yes?
Layla Oh my god, you're alive. What's wrong with you Marc?
Steven Grant Why did you call me Marc?
Marc Spector SHUT! UP!
