Moon Knight
Moon Knight quotes
Steven Grant
I have a sleeping disorder. I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur Harrow
The voices in your head... there's chaos in you. Embrace the chaos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steven Grant
[on the phone] Yes?
Layla
Oh my god, you're alive. What's wrong with you Marc?
Steven Grant
Why did you call me Marc?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marc Spector
SHUT! UP!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Oscar Isaac
Ethan Hawke
May Calamawy
