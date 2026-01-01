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Moon Knight
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Hero
Nominee
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