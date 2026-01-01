Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Winner

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Winner

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Nominee

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Nominee

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Nominee

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Nominee

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Nominee

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Nominee