Kinoafisha TV Shows And Just Like That... Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: And Just Like That...

  • New York City, New York, USA
  • USA
  • New York, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Studio
Kaufman Astoria Studios - 3412 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, New York City, New York, USA
Filming Dates

  • 9 July 2021 - 6 December 2021
  • 4 October 2022 - 14 April 2023
  • 1 May 2024 - 28 October 2024
