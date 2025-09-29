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Zakryt geshtalt 2022 - 2025, season 2

Zakryt geshtalt season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Zakryt geshtalt Seasons Season 2
Закрыть гештальт 18+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 29 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 9
Runtime 6 hours 45 minutes

Series rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb

Zakryt geshtalt List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 2 Episode 1
29 September 2025
Серия 2
Season 2 Episode 2
6 October 2025
Серия 3
Season 2 Episode 3
13 October 2025
Серия 4
Season 2 Episode 4
20 October 2025
Серия 5
Season 2 Episode 5
27 October 2025
Серия 6
Season 2 Episode 6
3 November 2025
Серия 7
Season 2 Episode 7
10 November 2025
Серия 8
Season 2 Episode 8
17 November 2025
Серия 5
Season 3 Episode 5
27 October 2025
TV series release schedule
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