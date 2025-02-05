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Sintonia 2019 - 2025, season 5

Sintonia season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sintonia Seasons Season 5
Sintonia 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 5 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb

Sintonia List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Surpresas da vida
Season 5 Episode 1
5 February 2025
Aqui se faz, aqui se paga
Season 5 Episode 2
5 February 2025
Bom ou ruim?
Season 5 Episode 3
5 February 2025
Fantasmas do passado
Season 5 Episode 4
5 February 2025
Primeiro caso
Season 5 Episode 5
5 February 2025
Sintonia final
Season 5 Episode 6
5 February 2025
TV series release schedule
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