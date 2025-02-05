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Sintonia 2019 - 2025, season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Sintonia
Seasons
Season 5
Sintonia
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
5 February 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Sintonia List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Surpresas da vida
Season 5
Episode 1
5 February 2025
Aqui se faz, aqui se paga
Season 5
Episode 2
5 February 2025
Bom ou ruim?
Season 5
Episode 3
5 February 2025
Fantasmas do passado
Season 5
Episode 4
5 February 2025
Primeiro caso
Season 5
Episode 5
5 February 2025
Sintonia final
Season 5
Episode 6
5 February 2025
TV series release schedule
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