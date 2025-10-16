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Ghosts season 5 watch online

Ghosts season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ghosts Seasons Season 5
Ghosts 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 16 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb

"Ghosts" season 5 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Soul Custody
Season 5 Episode 1
16 October 2025
Viking Wedding
Season 5 Episode 2
23 October 2025
Halloween 5: The Mummy
Season 5 Episode 3
30 October 2025
Bring Your Daughter to Work Day
Season 5 Episode 4
6 November 2025
T-Daddy
Season 5 Episode 5
13 November 2025
Planes, Shanes and Automobiles
Season 5 Episode 6
20 November 2025
The Proposal
Season 5 Episode 7
4 December 2025
The Life and Times of Esther Greene
Season 5 Episode 8
11 December 2025
It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One
Season 5 Episode 9
18 December 2025
It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two
Season 5 Episode 10
18 December 2025
The Others
Season 5 Episode 11
26 February 2026
The List
Season 5 Episode 12
5 March 2026
St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help
Season 5 Episode 13
12 March 2026
The Water Heater
Season 5 Episode 14
2 April 2026
Michael Jackson Goes to HR
Season 5 Episode 15
9 April 2026
Woodstone Royale
Season 5 Episode 16
16 April 2026
The Investor
Season 5 Episode 17
23 April 2026
Under New Management
Season 5 Episode 18
30 April 2026
Gate-gate
Season 5 Episode 19
7 May 2026
Polar Opposites
Season 5 Episode 20
14 May 2026
Up the Creek
Season 5 Episode 21
21 May 2026
Across the Pond
Season 5 Episode 22
21 May 2026
TV series release schedule
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