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The Book of Boba Fett
Awards
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
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