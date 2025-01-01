Menu
Reagan Ridley
Most Conspiracies are just Capitalism.
Magic Myc
Ah, sweet Screen Time! You're my real friends, hate-filled strangers!
Brett Hand
I was only hired because my face is too generic to show up on Satellites! I'm a nobody just like my Father said!
Magic Myc
I remember everything! It's you guys! I hate you guys. Hang on, there's one missing. Brett! The big dumb pussy with all the Mormon Energy.
Reagan Ridley
I'm not depressed! What did I tell you about Resting Bitch-face?
Brett Hand
[Mirror] Oh, god! What does Mental Health look like?
J.R. Scheimpough
I've never seen a more natural smile out of Mark Zuckerberg!
Mark Zuckerberg
[giggles nervously, catches a fly with his tongue]
Neil Armstrong
One!
Gigi
Oh my, your eyes are SUNKEN! You look like Steve Buscemi mated with Steve Buscemi.
Keanu
Let's go back to LA. I feel drained after so much squinting meaningfully into the distance.
Magic Myc
You need a nice massage.
[Psychic Bond]
Magic Myc
Oh, God! Her mind! The anger, the rage! We live on a knife-edge! This Wedding could Doom us all! Arrrrrgh!
[Faints, bumping its head on the table]
