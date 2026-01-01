Vikings: Valhalla (Music from the TV Series) 52 tracks. Trevor Morris Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Valhalla - Main Titles Trevor Morris 0:52 2 Extermination Trevor Morris 3:34 3 Inside the Sea Storm Trevor Morris 3:14 4 Discovering a Scar Trevor Morris 2:00 5 Ships are Coming Trevor Morris 3:19 6 We Are Greenlanders Trevor Morris 2:12 7 A King's Speech Trevor Morris 3:45 8 Hefnd (Vengance) Trevor Morris 4:06 9 Fate Awaits Trevor Morris 1:31 10 Goodbye for Now Trevor Morris 2:14 11 Declaration of Death Trevor Morris 1:23 12 To Uppsala Trevor Morris 3:04 13 Surprise Berserker Trevor Morris 1:04 14 Praying for Guidance Trevor Morris 1:19 15 Ambushed Trevor Morris 1:48 16 A Healer's Advice Trevor Morris 1:19 17 Dark Discoveries Trevor Morris 1:05 18 Chess Game Trevor Morris 1:42 19 Boat Building Trevor Morris 1:33 20 Vikings in Position Trevor Morris 3:45 21 Preparing for Attack Trevor Morris 1:44 22 Distractions Trevor Morris 2:52 23 Battle On Bridge Trevor Morris 3:17 24 Pulling Backwards Trevor Morris 1:23 25 The Unthinkable Achieved Trevor Morris 2:07 26 Temple Gates Trevor Morris 1:34 27 Visions Trevor Morris 0:55 28 Dark Prophecies Trevor Morris 2:34 29 Goodbye My Love Trevor Morris 1:46 30 Traitor at the Table Trevor Morris 1:37 31 What are Miracles Trevor Morris 2:08 32 Devastation Trevor Morris 1:39 33 Advisory Trevor Morris 2:08 34 Visions of the Past Trevor Morris 2:31 35 Making Love Trevor Morris 0:43 36 Making more Love Trevor Morris 2:05 37 To Build a new Temple Trevor Morris 2:09 38 Impending News Trevor Morris 1:16 39 Kattegat Prepares Defenses Trevor Morris 1:17 40 A Sacrifice to the Gods Trevor Morris 1:27 41 Meeting of the Minds Trevor Morris 1:51 42 Offer of Information Trevor Morris 1:23 43 Plans Revealed Pt. 1 Trevor Morris 1:04 44 Plans Revealed Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 3:19 45 Condolences and Comfort Trevor Morris 1:06 46 The Great Wall Trevor Morris 4:08 47 It's a Trap Trevor Morris 3:08 48 Invasion Trevor Morris 3:58 49 Mano e Mano Trevor Morris 3:00 50 On our Knees Trevor Morris 2:08 51 A New Fleet arrives Trevor Morris 0:55 52 From the Past, New Beginnings Trevor Morris 1:44

Listen to songs from "Vikings: Valhalla" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Vikings: Valhalla" in different languages are free for listening online.