Filming Locations: The Sandman
London, England, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
location
Sandbanks Peninsula Beach, Poole, Dorset, England, UK
Cain and Abel's House of Mystery
Scotney Castle, Lamberhurst, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, UK
Fawney Rig manor
Joyce Grove, Nettlebed, Oxfordshire, England, UK
Cain and Abel's House of Mystery and Unity Kinkaid's care home for the elderly
Scotney Castle, Lamberhurst, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, UK
location
Guildford Cathedral, Guildford, Surrey, England, UK
Studio
Shepperton Studios, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK
Dream meets Death
Richmond Green, The Green, Richmond, London, England, UK
Studio
Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Warner Drive, Leavesden, Watford, Hertfordshire, England, UK
Exorcism
Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, England, UK
Dream's castle interior
Natural History Museum, London, England, UK
The violinist's house
49A - 58A, Digby Mansions, London, England, UK
Episode 3 Pub
Infernos Nightclub, Clapham, London, England, UK
John Dee leaves the hospital
Jubilee Park, Bank Street, London, England, UK
Unity Kinkaid's townhouse
New Square, Lincoln's Inn, London, England, UK
Cross field in Hell
Hankley Common, Tilford Road, Farnham, UK
Lucien's Library
Lincoln's Inn Library, London, England, UK
Filming Dates
15 October 2020 - 5 August 2021
23 June 2023 - 8 August 2024
