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Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Director, Fiction
Winner
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
Supporting Actress
Nominee
International
Nominee
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Nominee
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Nominee
Editing, Fiction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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