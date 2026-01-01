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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Last of Us Awards

"The Last of Us" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Director, Fiction
Winner
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
 Supporting Actress
Nominee
 International
Nominee
 Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Nominee
 Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Nominee
 Editing, Fiction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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