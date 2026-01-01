Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Winner

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Winner

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Winner

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Winner

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Winner

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Winner

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Winner

Outstanding Main Title Design

Winner

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Nominee

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Nominee

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Nominee