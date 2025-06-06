Menu
Arcane
Статьи о сериале «Arcane»
Статьи о сериале «Arcane»
Ready For a 'Predator' Movie Unlike Any Other? — Here’s What You Need to Know
Hulu drops Predator’s wildest, bloodiest animated movie yet.
Write review
6 June 2025 21:03
Before 'Arcane', Netflix Shook Up the Video Game Industry with This Hit Adaptation — No Wonder It Holds an 8.3 Rating on IMDb
The streaming giant had already won gamers’ hearts.
Write review
4 June 2025 23:33
It Cost $250 Million: What Style Was the Cult Classic 'Arcane' Filmed for Netflix?
The project became one of the most expensive in history.
Write review
12 April 2025 18:00
Such Behaviour can’t be Explained by Teen Years: How Old is Jinx from 'Arcane'?
The series spans multiple time periods in the lives of its characters.
Write review
11 April 2025 21:30
Why Did Jinx’s Eyes Suddenly Turn Pink? Not All 'Arcane' Fans Know This
It’s not just a new look — it reflects something deeper.
Write review
11 April 2025 14:33
No Blood, but Painful to the Core: How Jackie Died in 'Yellowjackets' — Survived the Crash, but Not Loneliness
Arguably, one of the most dramatic deaths of the first season.
Write review
14 March 2025 02:00
From 'Arcane' to 'Noxus': Riot Games Unveils Intriguing New Series Teaser
Riot's latest trailer teases an epic journey into Noxus.
Write review
9 January 2025 21:03
Not Just 'Arcane': 10 Must-Watch Animated Series on Netflix
Incredibly Cool Projects.
Write review
3 January 2025 11:00
This Controversial Moment in Netflix's 'Arcane' Wasn't Explained Properly: What Happened to Mel at the End of the Season 2?
However, she was luckier than the other characters.
Write review
20 December 2024 08:24
