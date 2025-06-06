Menu
Статьи о сериале «Arcane»

Статьи о сериале «Arcane»
Still from 'Predator: Killer of Killers'
Ready For a 'Predator' Movie Unlike Any Other? — Here’s What You Need to Know Hulu drops Predator’s wildest, bloodiest animated movie yet.
6 June 2025 21:03
Stills from the series 'Castlevania' , 'Arcane'
Before 'Arcane', Netflix Shook Up the Video Game Industry with This Hit Adaptation — No Wonder It Holds an 8.3 Rating on IMDb The streaming giant had already won gamers’ hearts.
4 June 2025 23:33
Still from the series 'Arcane'
It Cost $250 Million: What Style Was the Cult Classic 'Arcane' Filmed for Netflix? The project became one of the most expensive in history.
12 April 2025 18:00
Still from the animated movie 'Arcane' (2021)
Such Behaviour can’t be Explained by Teen Years: How Old is Jinx from 'Arcane'? The series spans multiple time periods in the lives of its characters.
11 April 2025 21:30
Still from the animated series 'Arcane' (2021)
Why Did Jinx’s Eyes Suddenly Turn Pink? Not All 'Arcane' Fans Know This It’s not just a new look — it reflects something deeper.
11 April 2025 14:33
Stills from the series 'Yellowjackets' (2021)
No Blood, but Painful to the Core: How Jackie Died in 'Yellowjackets' — Survived the Crash, but Not Loneliness Arguably, one of the most dramatic deaths of the first season.
14 March 2025 02:00
Stills from the series 'Arcane'
From 'Arcane' to 'Noxus': Riot Games Unveils Intriguing New Series Teaser Riot's latest trailer teases an epic journey into Noxus.
9 January 2025 21:03
Not Just 'Arcane': 10 Must-Watch Animated Series on Netflix
Not Just 'Arcane': 10 Must-Watch Animated Series on Netflix Incredibly Cool Projects.
3 January 2025 11:00
This Controversial Moment in Netflix's 'Arcane' Wasn't Explained Properly: What Happened to Mel at the End of the Season 2?
This Controversial Moment in Netflix's 'Arcane' Wasn't Explained Properly: What Happened to Mel at the End of the Season 2? However, she was luckier than the other characters.
20 December 2024 08:24
