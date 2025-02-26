Menu
Статьи о сериале «Squid Game»
Why Did the Staircase from 'The Squid Game' Become a Headache for the Director and Cameramen? They Almost Gave Up on Bright Decorations
Creators were inspired by Escher's engravings, in particular the famous lithograph 'Relativity'.
26 February 2025 01:00
Why are There Exactly 456 Players in the 'Squid Game', No More, No Less? Note The Piggy Bank
Everything is for a reason.
14 February 2025 11:50
The Third Season of 'Squid Game' will Definitely be Very Different from the Previous Ones — All Thanks to That Plot Twist
For the third time, viewers will definitely not fall for that.
13 January 2025 19:27
Why Hwang Dong-hyuk Broke His Promise: The Truth Behind 'Squid Game' Season 2
Mark your calendars: on December 26, fans will finally get to watch the highly anticipated sequel to the groundbreaking South Korean series Squid Game.
20 November 2024 16:15
