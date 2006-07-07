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Monk 2002 - 2009 season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Monk
Seasons
Season 5
Monk
16+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
7 July 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
20
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Monk" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Mr. Monk and the Actor
Season 5
Episode 1
7 July 2006
Mr. Monk and the Garbage Strike
Season 5
Episode 2
14 July 2006
Mr. Monk and the Big Game
Season 5
Episode 3
21 July 2006
Mr. Monk Can't See a Thing
Season 5
Episode 4
28 July 2006
Mr. Monk, Private Eye
Season 5
Episode 5
4 August 2006
Mr. Monk and the Class Reunion
Season 5
Episode 6
11 August 2006
Mr. Monk Gets a New Shrink
Season 5
Episode 7
18 August 2006
Mr. Monk Goes to a Rock Concert
Season 5
Episode 8
25 August 2006
Mr. Monk Meets His Dad
Season 5
Episode 9
17 November 2006
Mr. Monk and the Leper
Season 5
Episode 10
22 December 2006
Mr. Monk Makes a Friend
Season 5
Episode 11
19 January 2007
Mr. Monk is at Your Service
Season 5
Episode 12
26 January 2007
Mr. Monk is on the Air
Season 5
Episode 13
2 February 2007
Mr. Monk Visits a Farm
Season 5
Episode 14
9 February 2007
Mr. Monk and the Really, Really Dead Guy
Season 5
Episode 15
23 February 2007
Mr. Monk Goes to the Hospital
Season 5
Episode 16
2 March 2007
TV series release schedule
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