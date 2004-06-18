Menu
Monk 2002 - 2009 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Season 3
16+
Season premiere
18 June 2004
Production year
2004
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
20
votes
"Monk" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Mr. Monk Takes Manhattan
Season 3
Episode 1
18 June 2004
Mr. Monk and the Panic Room
Season 3
Episode 2
25 June 2004
Mr. Monk and the Blackout
Season 3
Episode 3
9 July 2004
Mr. Monk Gets Fired
Season 3
Episode 4
16 July 2004
Mr. Monk Meets the Godfather
Season 3
Episode 5
23 July 2004
Mr. Monk and the Girl Who Cried Wolf
Season 3
Episode 6
30 July 2004
Mr. Monk and the Employee of the Month
Season 3
Episode 7
6 August 2004
Mr. Monk and the Game Show
Season 3
Episode 8
13 August 2004
Mr. Monk Takes His Medicine
Season 3
Episode 9
20 August 2004
Mr. Monk and the Red Herring
Season 3
Episode 10
21 January 2005
Mr. Monk vs. the Cobra
Season 3
Episode 11
28 January 2005
Mr. Monk Gets Cabin Fever
Season 3
Episode 12
4 February 2005
Mr. Monk Gets Stuck in Traffic
Season 3
Episode 13
11 February 2005
Mr. Monk Goes to Vegas
Season 3
Episode 14
18 February 2005
Mr. Monk and the Election
Season 3
Episode 15
25 February 2005
Mr. Monk and the Kid
Season 3
Episode 16
4 March 2005
