Monk 2002 - 2009 season 3

Monk season 3 poster
Monk 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 18 June 2004
Production year 2004
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 20 votes
Mr. Monk Takes Manhattan
Season 3 Episode 1
18 June 2004
Mr. Monk and the Panic Room
Season 3 Episode 2
25 June 2004
Mr. Monk and the Blackout
Season 3 Episode 3
9 July 2004
Mr. Monk Gets Fired
Season 3 Episode 4
16 July 2004
Mr. Monk Meets the Godfather
Season 3 Episode 5
23 July 2004
Mr. Monk and the Girl Who Cried Wolf
Season 3 Episode 6
30 July 2004
Mr. Monk and the Employee of the Month
Season 3 Episode 7
6 August 2004
Mr. Monk and the Game Show
Season 3 Episode 8
13 August 2004
Mr. Monk Takes His Medicine
Season 3 Episode 9
20 August 2004
Mr. Monk and the Red Herring
Season 3 Episode 10
21 January 2005
Mr. Monk vs. the Cobra
Season 3 Episode 11
28 January 2005
Mr. Monk Gets Cabin Fever
Season 3 Episode 12
4 February 2005
Mr. Monk Gets Stuck in Traffic
Season 3 Episode 13
11 February 2005
Mr. Monk Goes to Vegas
Season 3 Episode 14
18 February 2005
Mr. Monk and the Election
Season 3 Episode 15
25 February 2005
Mr. Monk and the Kid
Season 3 Episode 16
4 March 2005
