Monk
Seasons
Season 1
Episode 13
Monk 2002 - 2009 episode 13 season 1
8.4
"Monk" season 1 all episodes
Season 1
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Mr. Monk and the Candidate
Season 1 / Episode 1
12 July 2002
Mr. Monk and the Psychic
Season 1 / Episode 2
19 July 2002
Mr. Monk Meets Dale the Whale
Season 1 / Episode 3
26 July 2002
Mr. Monk Goes to the Carnival
Season 1 / Episode 4
2 August 2002
Mr. Monk Goes to the Asylum
Season 1 / Episode 5
9 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Billionaire Mugger
Season 1 / Episode 6
16 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Other Woman
Season 1 / Episode 7
23 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Marathon Man
Season 1 / Episode 8
13 September 2002
Mr. Monk Takes a Vacation
Season 1 / Episode 9
20 September 2002
Mr. Monk and the Earthquake
Season 1 / Episode 10
4 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Red-Headed Stranger
Season 1 / Episode 11
11 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Airplane
Season 1 / Episode 12
18 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Airplane
Season 1 / Episode 13
18 October 2002
