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Monk 2002 - 2009 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Monk
Seasons
Season 1
Monk
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 July 2002
Production year
2002
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 45 minutes
Series rating
8.2
Rate
20
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Monk" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Mr. Monk and the Candidate
Season 1
Episode 1
12 July 2002
Mr. Monk and the Psychic
Season 1
Episode 2
19 July 2002
Mr. Monk Meets Dale the Whale
Season 1
Episode 3
26 July 2002
Mr. Monk Goes to the Carnival
Season 1
Episode 4
2 August 2002
Mr. Monk Goes to the Asylum
Season 1
Episode 5
9 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Billionaire Mugger
Season 1
Episode 6
16 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Other Woman
Season 1
Episode 7
23 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Marathon Man
Season 1
Episode 8
13 September 2002
Mr. Monk Takes a Vacation
Season 1
Episode 9
20 September 2002
Mr. Monk and the Earthquake
Season 1
Episode 10
4 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Red-Headed Stranger
Season 1
Episode 11
11 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Airplane
Season 1
Episode 12
18 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Airplane
Season 1
Episode 13
18 October 2002
TV series release schedule
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