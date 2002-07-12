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Monk 2002 - 2009 season 1

Monk season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Monk Seasons Season 1
Monk 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 July 2002
Production year 2002
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 45 minutes

Series rating

8.2
Rate 20 votes
8.1 IMDb

"Monk" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Mr. Monk and the Candidate
Season 1 Episode 1
12 July 2002
Mr. Monk and the Psychic
Season 1 Episode 2
19 July 2002
Mr. Monk Meets Dale the Whale
Season 1 Episode 3
26 July 2002
Mr. Monk Goes to the Carnival
Season 1 Episode 4
2 August 2002
Mr. Monk Goes to the Asylum
Season 1 Episode 5
9 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Billionaire Mugger
Season 1 Episode 6
16 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Other Woman
Season 1 Episode 7
23 August 2002
Mr. Monk and the Marathon Man
Season 1 Episode 8
13 September 2002
Mr. Monk Takes a Vacation
Season 1 Episode 9
20 September 2002
Mr. Monk and the Earthquake
Season 1 Episode 10
4 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Red-Headed Stranger
Season 1 Episode 11
11 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Airplane
Season 1 Episode 12
18 October 2002
Mr. Monk and the Airplane
Season 1 Episode 13
18 October 2002
TV series release schedule
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