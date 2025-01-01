Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Monk Quotes

Monk quotes

lyrics [theme song] # It's a jungle out there / Disorder and confusion everywhere / No one seems to care / Well I do / Hey, who's in charge here? / It's a jungle out there / Poison in the very air we breathe / Do you know what's in the water that you drink? / Well I do, and it's amazing / People think I'm crazy, 'cause I worry all the time / If you paid attention, you'd be worried too / You better pay attention / Or this world we love so much might just kill you / I could be wrong now, but I don't think so / It's a jungle out there #
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Adrian Monk It's a gift... and a curse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line - spoken when he solves the case]
Adrian Monk Here's what happened.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated lines]
Adrian Monk I don't know how he did it. But he did it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Adrian Monk Unless I'm wrong, which, you know, I'm not...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Adrian Monk You'll thank me later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Adrian Monk Here's the thing...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Adrian Monk Wipe!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Adrian Monk He's the guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Adrian Monk I just solved the case.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Natalie I'm calling the Captain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more