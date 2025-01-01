Marshall Jack Carter[about heat signatures in the morgue] I swear if this turns into a zombie attack, I am quitting!
Marshall Jack Carter[Repeated Line] Yeah, that can't be good.
Marshall Jack CarterLet's not shoot the crazy end-of-the-world machine just yet.
Marshall Jack Carter[to Ally, about to change timeline] There is no time, no WAY that we don't end up together. You just gotta have a little faith.
Henry Deacon[to arguing Carter and Col. Briggs] I hate to interrupt, but we have bigger issues at hand. Time is unraveling. The laws of physics are breaking down. Correct me if I'm wrong but that's the kind of thing that's not gonna stop at the city limits, is it?