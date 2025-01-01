Menu
Eureka quotes

Jim Taggart [about the GD computer] It fell victim to one of the classic blunders; never go up against an Australian when DEATH is on the line!
Nathan Stark Good job, Carter... Wow, that didn't even leave a bad taste in my mouth.
Marshall Jack Carter Wait for it.
Nathan Stark ...Oh, there it is!
Marshall Jack Carter [about heat signatures in the morgue] I swear if this turns into a zombie attack, I am quitting!
Marshall Jack Carter [Repeated Line] Yeah, that can't be good.
Marshall Jack Carter Let's not shoot the crazy end-of-the-world machine just yet.
Marshall Jack Carter [to Ally, about to change timeline] There is no time, no WAY that we don't end up together. You just gotta have a little faith.
Henry Deacon [to arguing Carter and Col. Briggs] I hate to interrupt, but we have bigger issues at hand. Time is unraveling. The laws of physics are breaking down. Correct me if I'm wrong but that's the kind of thing that's not gonna stop at the city limits, is it?
