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Only Murders in the Building 2021, season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Only Murders in the Building
Seasons
Season 5
Only Murders in the Building
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
9 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
14
votes
8
IMDb
Only Murders in the Building List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Nail in the Coffin
Season 5
Episode 1
9 September 2025
After You
Season 5
Episode 2
9 September 2025
Rigor
Season 5
Episode 3
9 September 2025
Dirty Birds
Season 5
Episode 4
16 September 2025
Tongue Tied
Season 5
Episode 5
23 September 2025
Flatbush
Season 5
Episode 6
30 September 2025
Silver Alert
Season 5
Episode 7
7 October 2025
Cuckoo Chicks
Season 5
Episode 8
14 October 2025
LESTR
Season 5
Episode 9
21 October 2025
The House Always
Season 5
Episode 10
28 October 2025
TV series release schedule
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