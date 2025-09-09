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Only Murders in the Building 2021, season 5

Only Murders in the Building season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Only Murders in the Building Seasons Season 5
Only Murders in the Building
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 9 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
8 IMDb

Only Murders in the Building List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Nail in the Coffin
Season 5 Episode 1
9 September 2025
After You
Season 5 Episode 2
9 September 2025
Rigor
Season 5 Episode 3
9 September 2025
Dirty Birds
Season 5 Episode 4
16 September 2025
Tongue Tied
Season 5 Episode 5
23 September 2025
Flatbush
Season 5 Episode 6
30 September 2025
Silver Alert
Season 5 Episode 7
7 October 2025
Cuckoo Chicks
Season 5 Episode 8
14 October 2025
LESTR
Season 5 Episode 9
21 October 2025
The House Always
Season 5 Episode 10
28 October 2025
TV series release schedule
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