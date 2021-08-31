Menu
Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building 2021 episode 9 season 1

"Only Murders in the Building" season 1 all episodes
True Crime
Season 1 / Episode 1 31 August 2021
Who Is Tim Kono?
Season 1 / Episode 2 31 August 2021
How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?
Season 1 / Episode 3 31 August 2021
The Sting
Season 1 / Episode 4 7 September 2021
Twist
Season 1 / Episode 5 14 September 2021
To Protect and Serve
Season 1 / Episode 6 21 September 2021
The Boy from 6B
Season 1 / Episode 7 28 September 2021
Fan Fiction
Season 1 / Episode 8 5 October 2021
Double Time
Season 1 / Episode 9 12 October 2021
Open and Shut
Season 1 / Episode 10 19 October 2021
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Убийства в одном здании» местные жители оказываются недовольны негативной молвой о здании – троица сталкивается с настоящим восстанием. Чарльза навещает старый коллега, который проливает свет на его прошлое.

