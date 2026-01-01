|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|Main Title
|Siddhartha Khosla
|0:52
|2
|Mission Theme Pt. 1
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:12
|3
|Arconia Elevator Theme
|Siddhartha Khosla
|0:37
|4
|Frozen Cat
|Siddhartha Khosla
|0:47
|5
|Aphrodite
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:44
|6
|Vantage
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:44
|7
|All Is Not Okay
|Siddhartha Khosla
|0:39
|8
|Oliver's Monologue
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:58
|9
|Who Was Tim Kono
|Siddhartha Khosla
|3:21
|10
|Podcast Theme (Punk Version)
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:24
|11
|Romantic Theme Pt. 1
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:03
|12
|Romantic Theme Pt. 2
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:31
|13
|Interrogation Fantasy Pt. 1
|Siddhartha Khosla
|0:56
|14
|Interrogation Fantasy Pt. 2
|Siddhartha Khosla
|0:46
|15
|Detective
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:22
|16
|Mabel and Tim
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:56
|17
|Pilot Ending
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:44
|18
|Jan
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:30
|19
|Charles
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:16
|20
|Mission Theme Pt. 2
|Siddhartha Khosla
|1:03
|21
|Finale
|Siddhartha Khosla
|5:19