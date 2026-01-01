Only Murders in the Building (Original Score) 21 tracks. Siddhartha Khosla Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Main Title Siddhartha Khosla 0:52 2 Mission Theme Pt. 1 Siddhartha Khosla 1:12 3 Arconia Elevator Theme Siddhartha Khosla 0:37 4 Frozen Cat Siddhartha Khosla 0:47 5 Aphrodite Siddhartha Khosla 1:44 6 Vantage Siddhartha Khosla 1:44 7 All Is Not Okay Siddhartha Khosla 0:39 8 Oliver's Monologue Siddhartha Khosla 1:58 9 Who Was Tim Kono Siddhartha Khosla 3:21 10 Podcast Theme (Punk Version) Siddhartha Khosla 1:24 11 Romantic Theme Pt. 1 Siddhartha Khosla 1:03 12 Romantic Theme Pt. 2 Siddhartha Khosla 1:31 13 Interrogation Fantasy Pt. 1 Siddhartha Khosla 0:56 14 Interrogation Fantasy Pt. 2 Siddhartha Khosla 0:46 15 Detective Siddhartha Khosla 1:22 16 Mabel and Tim Siddhartha Khosla 1:56 17 Pilot Ending Siddhartha Khosla 1:44 18 Jan Siddhartha Khosla 1:30 19 Charles Siddhartha Khosla 1:16 20 Mission Theme Pt. 2 Siddhartha Khosla 1:03 21 Finale Siddhartha Khosla 5:19

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