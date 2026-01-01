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Kinoafisha TV Shows Only Murders in the Building Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Only Murders in the Building"

Music from "Only Murders in the Building" All info
Only Murders in the Building (Original Score)
Only Murders in the Building (Original Score) 21 tracks. Siddhartha Khosla
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Title Artist Time
1 Main Title Siddhartha Khosla 0:52
2 Mission Theme Pt. 1 Siddhartha Khosla 1:12
3 Arconia Elevator Theme Siddhartha Khosla 0:37
4 Frozen Cat Siddhartha Khosla 0:47
5 Aphrodite Siddhartha Khosla 1:44
6 Vantage Siddhartha Khosla 1:44
7 All Is Not Okay Siddhartha Khosla 0:39
8 Oliver's Monologue Siddhartha Khosla 1:58
9 Who Was Tim Kono Siddhartha Khosla 3:21
10 Podcast Theme (Punk Version) Siddhartha Khosla 1:24
11 Romantic Theme Pt. 1 Siddhartha Khosla 1:03
12 Romantic Theme Pt. 2 Siddhartha Khosla 1:31
13 Interrogation Fantasy Pt. 1 Siddhartha Khosla 0:56
14 Interrogation Fantasy Pt. 2 Siddhartha Khosla 0:46
15 Detective Siddhartha Khosla 1:22
16 Mabel and Tim Siddhartha Khosla 1:56
17 Pilot Ending Siddhartha Khosla 1:44
18 Jan Siddhartha Khosla 1:30
19 Charles Siddhartha Khosla 1:16
20 Mission Theme Pt. 2 Siddhartha Khosla 1:03
21 Finale Siddhartha Khosla 5:19
Listen to songs from "Only Murders in the Building" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Only Murders in the Building" in different languages are free for listening online.
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