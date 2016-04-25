Menu
Turn season 3 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Turn
Seasons
Season 3
Turn
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
25 April 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
13
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Turn" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Valediction
Season 3
Episode 1
25 April 2016
Cold Murdering Bastards
Season 3
Episode 2
2 May 2016
Benediction
Season 3
Episode 3
9 May 2016
Hearts and Minds
Season 3
Episode 4
16 May 2016
Hypocrisy, Fraud and Tyranny
Season 3
Episode 5
23 May 2016
Many Mickles Make a Muckle
Season 3
Episode 6
30 May 2016
Judgement
Season 3
Episode 7
6 June 2016
Mended
Season 3
Episode 8
13 June 2016
Blade on the Feather
Season 3
Episode 9
20 June 2016
Trial and Execution
Season 3
Episode 10
27 June 2016
TV series release schedule
