Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Turn season 1 watch online

Turn season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Turn Seasons Season 1

Turn 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 April 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb
"Turn" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
6 April 2014
Who by Fire
Season 1 Episode 2
13 April 2014
Of Cabbages and Kings
Season 1 Episode 3
20 April 2014
Eternity How Long
Season 1 Episode 4
27 April 2014
Epiphany
Season 1 Episode 5
4 May 2014
Mr. Culpeper
Season 1 Episode 6
11 May 2014
Mercy Moment Murder Measure
Season 1 Episode 7
18 May 2014
Challenge
Season 1 Episode 8
25 May 2014
Against Thy Neighbor
Season 1 Episode 9
1 June 2014
The Battle of Setauket
Season 1 Episode 10
8 June 2014
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more