Turn season 1 watch online
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 April 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
13
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Turn" season 1 list of episodes.
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
6 April 2014
Who by Fire
Season 1
Episode 2
13 April 2014
Of Cabbages and Kings
Season 1
Episode 3
20 April 2014
Eternity How Long
Season 1
Episode 4
27 April 2014
Epiphany
Season 1
Episode 5
4 May 2014
Mr. Culpeper
Season 1
Episode 6
11 May 2014
Mercy Moment Murder Measure
Season 1
Episode 7
18 May 2014
Challenge
Season 1
Episode 8
25 May 2014
Against Thy Neighbor
Season 1
Episode 9
1 June 2014
The Battle of Setauket
Season 1
Episode 10
8 June 2014
