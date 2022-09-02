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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 2022 - 2026, season 3

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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Seasons Season 3
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 16+
Title Season Three
Season premiere 11 November 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 1
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 17 votes
6.9 IMDb

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 new episodes release schedule

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
TBA
Season 3 Episode 1
11 November 2026
TV series release schedule
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