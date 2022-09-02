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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 2022 - 2026, season 3
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TV Shows
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Seasons
Season 3
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
16+
Title
Season Three
Season premiere
11 November 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
1
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
17
votes
6.9
IMDb
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 new episodes release schedule
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
TBA
Season 3
Episode 1
11 November 2026
TV series release schedule
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