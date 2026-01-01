Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Awards
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" updates
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Q&A
All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree