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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Awards

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
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