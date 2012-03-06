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Breaking In 2011 - 2012, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Breaking In
Seasons
Season 2
Breaking In
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
6 March 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
4 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Breaking In" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Contra Club
Season 2
Episode 1
6 March 2012
Who's the Boss
Season 2
Episode 2
13 March 2012
The Blind Sided
Season 2
Episode 3
20 March 2012
Game of Jones
Season 2
Episode 4
27 March 2012
Cyrano de Nerdgerac
Season 2
Episode 5
3 April 2012
Double Dragon
Season 2
Episode 6
4 July 2012
The Legend of Hurley's Gold
Season 2
Episode 7
11 July 2012
Chasing Amy and Molly
Season 2
Episode 8
18 July 2012
The Hungover
Season 2
Episode 9
25 July 2012
Heathers
Season 2
Episode 10
1 August 2012
Cash of the Titans
Season 2
Episode 11
8 August 2012
The Nat'ral
Season 2
Episode 12
15 August 2012
Episode XIII
Season 2
Episode 13
22 August 2012
TV series release schedule
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